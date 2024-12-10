Brawl Breaks Out During Teddy Bear Toss At Junior Hockey Game

Teddy Bear tosses are becoming a trend around hockey, especially in the minor leagues and at the junior level. It's always cool. But I've never seen anything Teddy Bear toss-centric wilder than a line brawl breaking out while thousands of stuffed animals rained down onto the ice.

That's what we got in the Ontario Hockey League over the weekend thanks to the Barrie Colts and the Ottawa 67's.

The game took place in Ottawa, and if you're unfamiliar with how these things work, it's simple: when the home team scores their first goal, everyone launches whatever plushies they brought with them onto the ice. Then they scoop them all up and donate the bears to charity (hopefully they clean them first; I'm sure they do(.

On Sunday night, the 67's were trailing 1-0 when Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Luca Pinellia got them on the board.

The crowd erupted and Teddy Bears went flying, but so did fists.

What a scene.

Soft, squishy Teddy Bears that I assume will go to kids who could use cheering up pouring onto the ice while some bad blood boils over and the players grab partners and start dancing.

Then, as if that wasn't enough of a juxtaposition, here comes the Grinch to aid in the Teddy Bear toss cleanup.

As you'd expected there were a bunch of penalties, including a few misconducts that came from all of that, but, believe it or not, they were not the most severe Teddy Bear Toss-related penalties dished out by the OHL in recent weeks.

Last week, the Saginaw Spirit were on the road against the Sarnia Sting, who held their Teddy Bear Toss. But, after the stuffed animal deluge began, Saginaw forward Michael Misa shot one of the bears back into the crowd.

That earned him a one-game suspension, per The New York Post.