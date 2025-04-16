Braves Sideline Reporter Wiley Ballard Seen Riding Giant Hot Dog After 'Phone Number' Scandal

Wiley Ballard is back to breaking the internet.

The Atlanta Braves reporter has been stealing headlines all week for effortlessly showing sports journalists how to charm a woman live on television. 

However, "Big J" reporters, including Giants reporter Ralph Vacchiano, attacked Ballard, labeling his actions "unprofessional" and even hinting at harassment.

However, regular guys and sports fans thought Ballard earned some style points from getting those digits. The truth is, he cooked.

So, what's next for Ballard after this viral moment?

Ahead of Wednesday's Braves-Blue Jays matchup at Rogers Centre, Ballard was spotted riding a giant plastic hot dog. 

Ballard’s hot-dog ride is a sharp jab at his media critics. Anyone not vibing with this guy is an absolute weenie. 

Ballard kept the hype rolling for Wednesday's game in Toronto, posting on X: 

"Today? Toronto for @Braves rubber game. Tomorrow? Miami with @GTBaseball for a big ACC Series. 

"While I’m getting ready for the weather shock, Braves fans need to get ready for the Paul Byrd return. The Byrdman soars into the dugout this weekend at Truist!"

One fan replied, "I sincerely hope you asking women for their numbers during games becomes a running bit just to watch the hysterics from shut-ins and cat ladies."

What will come next from the great Wiley Ballard?

Toronto got the win, 3-1, on Wednesday.

