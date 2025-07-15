MLB All-Star Game Will Feature A Fried Hot Dog Rolled In Fruity Pebbles And Cheetos Because There Are No Rules

I don't know what happened with ballpark concession stand grub, but at some point, it went from standard fare, occasionally served in a mini helmet, to an arms race to see who could trot out the most absurd culinary sin against nature.

Well, the Atlanta Braves have thrown their hat into the ring with a special offering for the MLB All-Star Game that is so disturbing, I think the league should probably move the game to Denver, because this is way more egregious than a voter ID law that didn't suppress black voter turnout like hysterical lefties said it would.

I am talking, of course, about the new "Bless Your Heart Dog," a fried hot dog rolled in Fruity Pebbles and Cheetos that may as well be called the "Clog Your Heart Dog."

I think we may have gone too far this time.

Is anyone who isn't stoned out of their gourd going to order that thing? Unfortunately, the answer is yes, and not because they think the idea of crossing the wires of the Flintstones and Chester Cheetah sounds appetizing.

They'll order it because it's so ridiculous, videos of people choking down that Frankenstein's monster of a deep-fried glizzy will go viral, and that means others will follow suit.

Unfortunately, this is just the age we live in. Places are introducing ridiculous foods so that people who are so thirsty for viral fame will buy them in hopes of scoring some fleeting TikTok and Instagram Reels eyeballs.

Don't believe in the power of these food trends? Must I remind you that we're only a few years removed from people needing to be reminded that Tide Pods aren't delicious treats?

But having said that, if I were sitting at the All-Star game and someone offered me a bite of their "Bless Your Hot Dog," I'd probably take a bite for the story.