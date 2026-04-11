I Can't Believe I'm Saying This, But A Diamondbacks Pitcher Helped Pull Off A Gender Reveal That Wasn't Stupid

See, kids, THIS is how you do it...

Few things make me roll my eyes like a gender reveal.

Look, I get that everyone is excited about having a kid, and that's great. But stop making all of your friends and family waste their Saturday watching you pop a balloon full of colored confetti and celebrating what is, effectively, the outcome of a coin flip.

And then, everyone has to pretend to be excited about the result, even though we know someone is always upset.

But on Saturday, we got a gender reveal that wasn't terrible at all.

In fact, it's probably how everyone should be announcing whether they're having a boy or a girl if they feel compelled to, and all you need is a brother who plays Major League Baseball.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt's brother is lucky that he has one of those, and recruited him to help out with a gender reveal.

So, what did they need him to do? Throw a fake baseball that explodes into either blue or pink smoke? Light a firework on the mound and see what color it is? Smash a food-dyed cake in someone's face?

No, nope, and aw heeeeelll naw.

They went simple and classy: Pfaadt took the mound wearing pink shoelaces, which signaled to his family that a girl is on the way.

Now, that's how you do it. Simple, classy, and not in everyone's face.

In fact, had it not been pointed out, we might have thought Pfaadt was feeling some pink laces just because. Or maybe he was getting ready for Mother's Day.

But nope, the family got a really cool moment, and it didn't require any pyrotechnics or a guest getting inadvertently maimed.

I'd consider that a win all around.

Unfortunately, those laces weren't too lucky; despite Pfaadt throwing a solid six innings pitched, yielding five hits and striking out six, the Diamondbacks fell to the Phillies 4-3.