NBA Player Brandon Miller Testifies After Bringing Firearm To Alabama Shooting That Killed Mother Of One

NBA player and former Alabama star Brandon Miller testified this week in the capital murder trial of Michael Davis, who is facing life in prison for the 2023 murder of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris.

Harris was a mother of one, sharing her then-five-year-old son, Kaine, with her boyfriend, Cedric Johnson. Davis, described as a guy who hovered around Alabama's basketball program, fatally struck Harris, who was in a black Jeep, under the chin.

In 2023, months before he was drafted second overall, Miller was at the scene of the murder, carrying the handgun that his teammate, Darius Miles, would then hand to Davis, which led to Harris' murder.

Miller, now a key piece of the Charlotte Hornets, said in his testimony in Tuscaloosa on Thursday (via ESPN) that he was nearly struck by one of the bullets shot at his Dodge Charger during the exchange of gunfire.

Miller carried Miles' loaded firearm in the back of the Charger, and the firearm was later retrieved by Miles. Crimson Tide team manager Cooper Lee joined Miller in their vehicle.

Darius Miles (accompanying Davis) texted Miller to bring him Miles' legally owned firearm, writing, "I need my joint. ... RL [real life] jus got da fakin'." Miles texted Miller in slang that he was being threatened and that he needed his "joint," which meant a firearm.

In his testimony, Miller expressed that he did not suspect lethality in knowingly bringing the handgun to The Strip, where he met with Alabama teammates Darius Miles and Jaden Bradley earlier that night, and was also joined by Davis.

Jamea Jonae Harris' boyfriend, Cedric Johnson, exchanged gunfire with Davis over a dispute. Davis reportedly shot the two bullets that hit Miller's Charger as he ran away. One hit the windshield, and the other nearly hit Miller.

Darius Miles was charged with "aiding and abetting" by giving Davis the handgun. While Brandon Miller's intent wasn't spotlighted, his lack of judgment in the moment prompted many questions.

Brandon Miller was not charged with any crime, but his attorney released a statement saying he felt heartbroken in February 2023.

Despite the controversy months before the draft, Charlotte selected Miller with the second-overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. Miller escaped an unfortunate fate; one taken instead by Jamea Jonae Harris.

