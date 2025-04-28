Brandon Beane, Bills GM, Rips Radio Hosts Who Mocked Draft Day Decisions

There's a lot to be said about the Buffalo Bills' 2025 draft picks, as General Manager Brandon Beane faces intense scrutiny over his approach to building a roster around reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen.

Beane has a history of not spending much draft capital to draft wide receivers, which matters in a Bills offense led by Allen’s dynamic play.

When Beane does select a wideout, they’re typically late-round picks, with the exception of 2024 second-rounder Keon Coleman.

Since 2018, all other Bills-drafted wide receivers have been fourth-round selections or later.

Bills Mafia, the team’s passionate fanbase, has loudly called for Beane to provide Allen with more elite weapons, arguing he shouldn’t shoulder the offense alone. This frustration boiled over after the 2025 NFL Draft, where Beane’s choices reignited debate over his "zero-WR" strategy.

In the 2025 draft, Beane leaned heavily on defense, selecting defensive players with six of nine picks. He waited until the 240th pick in the seventh round to draft Kaden Prather, a wide receiver from Maryland, further fueling fan discontent.

Bills fans and radio personalities voiced their complaints, and Beane didn’t hold back in response.

On Monday, he unleashed on WGR550’s The Jeremy and Joe Show, directly addressing the criticism. "I was just listening to the last few minutes of your show before I came on. Sounds like 2018 all over with you guys," Beane said in his intro, then ripping into the hosts.

"Well you guys were b**ching in 2018 about Josh Allen, you guys wanted Josh Rosen, and now you guys are btching that we don't have a receiver. I don't get it.

"We just scored 30 points in a row for eight straight games. A year ago, I get you guys asking why we didn't have receivers, but I don't understand it now.

"You just saw us lead the league in points, when you add all the postseason. No one scored more points than the Buffalo Bills, including the Super Bowl champions.

"So, you just saw us do it without Stefon Diggs. How is this group not better than last year's group? Our job is to score points and win games. Where do we need to get better? Defense, and we did that.

"So I get it, you gotta have a show, and you gotta have something to b**ch about, but b**ching about wide receiver is one of the dumbest arguments I've heard."

Beane was ready to face his critics after his 2025 draft. But will his picks thrive on the field?

The Bills' top receiver last season proved to be Khalil Shakir, who amassed 821 receiving yards, followed by Josh Palmer with 584 yards and Coleman with 556 yards.

