Brady Tkachuk Rips ‘F--king Bulls--t’ Rumors About Linus Ullmark's Personal Leave

Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios put out one of the most fiery statements you'll ever see from a team's front office, dispelling online rumors about why goaltender Linus Ullmark left the team for personal reasons late last year.

Well, it would seem that Senators captain Brady Tkachuk feels similarly about this because his first public comments on the matter are just as heated, if not more so.

READ: NHL GM SHREDS RUMORS 'TROLLS' HAVE MADE UP ONLINE ABOUT GOALIE'S LEAVE OF ABSENCE

The Senators are at home on Saturday against the Florida Panthers, hoping to bounce back from a brutal 8-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday (the same day Staios put out his statement).

No one addressed the matter after the loss, but Tkachuk did on Saturday morning after the morning skate.

Just a heads up in case your speakers are on full-blast, he dropped a little NSFW language.

"I'm not going to lie, it's pretty f--king bulls--t," Tkachuk said. "I don't think anyone was pretty happy about a narrative being spread like that. I think it's okay for people to critique our on-ice performance, but when it gets into family, it's pretty f--king bulls--t. It's embarrassing that it got to the point that it did, and I can tell you for free that I'm not happy about it one bit."

Whew. Tell us how you really feel, Brady! I bet he's looking forward to suiting up for Team USA at the Olympics just to get a break from the nonsense.

According to USA Today, Tkachuk had more to say and pointed to how the incident underscores a societal issue.

"That's just our society and life now that people can just say whatever they want and no repercussions and don't really realize who it affects," he said. "It's just crazy to bring up a crazy story like that and talk about people's families and stuff like that. I honestly can't really wrap my head around it."

The biggest thing for Tkachuk was making sure that he supports Ullmark, who is still away from the team for personal reasons.

"Nobody knows what he's going through, but the fact that he has to even deal with this, even have to think about it," Tkachuk said. "All we care about for him is getting what he needs. We said from Day 1 that he has our support, the whole organization's support.

"Now that he has to deal with this, it's mind-blowing."