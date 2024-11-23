Brad Pitt 'Faints' In Head-Scratching Scene While Filming Absurdly Expensive F1 Movie

As if there wasn't enough going on surrounding Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix, production on Brad Pitt's upcoming F1 movie titled — get this — F1 is still going on between sessions, and one scene that they shot has a lot of people scratching their heads just a little bit.

Videos that made the rounds on social media appeared to show the F1 crew shooting a scene for the wildly expensive film in which Brad Pitt's character "Sonny Hayes" crashes during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Alright, that makes sense.

But it was the ultra-dramatic way that Pitt "fainted" as the medical car arrived that has everyone confused.

Here's another view of the shoot which gives you a bit more context… not that it'll help too much.

Now, we all know they have to pump things up for the silver screen, although I'd argue if there's something that doesn't need pumping up, it's a dude crashing an F1 car at 200 mph.

And we don't know how the finished scene will look when it's cut together with sound effects and music… but doesn't it all seem a little over dramatic?

I mean, Brad Pitt's fainting would be right at home in a community theater production of Titus Andronicus.

Even the most dramatic crashes in F1 history — and there are some dramatic ones; I go right to Romain Grosjean's horrific, fiery crash in Bahrain — play out like they would in real life. No one reached for the safety car only to pass out just as it arrived.

Someone in the comments had a great way the F1 crew could have studied ahead of time.

They're not wrong. WIlliams' Franco Colapinto had a huge crash in qualifying, just a few hours before the film shoot took place in which he sustained a heavy impact that the team said registered 50Gs.

Fortunately, he's okay, and will race in the Grand Prix.

Sonny Hayes, AKA Brad Pitt? Probably wouldn't be ready to race, judging by the whole fainting thing.