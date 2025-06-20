Brad Marchand Serves Up 'Brad Blizzards' At Dairy Queen After Cup Win

The Florida Panthers forward loves blizzards as much as he loves winning Stanley Cups.

Brad Marchand probably just earned himself free Dairy Queen for life.

The Florida Panthers forward is literally days removed from completely torching the NHL on his way to his second Stanley Cup. Even though he’s 37, he racked up 10 goals and 10 assists in the playoffs (six goals came in the Finals), and was finding ways to elude defenders in ways that shouldn’t be legal in any of the 50 states or Canada.

In addition to being a fiend on the ice during the playoff run, "The Rat King" made headlines with a controversy that involved a snack - properly named "Blizzard-Gate."

In Game 3 of the Eastern conference Finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, cameras caught him eating a mystery snack in between periods. At first, internet sleuths alleged he was eating a Dairy Queen blizzard, which he went along with after the game.

However, he eventually revealed that he was just eating a spoonful of honey to satisfy his appetite.

But that doesn’t mean that his relationship with Dairy Queen ended there. Far from it.

Early on Friday, Marchand visited a DQ in Sunrise, FL, to work a celebratory "shift." Of course, he was dishing out Cookie Dough blizzards, his favorite dessert.

But for today only, the treat was called "The Brad Blizzard." Needless to say, countless Panthers fans wanted in on the action and lined up for what seemed like miles to snag one.

Marchand is an unrestricted free agent, and his future in Sunrise is in question. Whatever happens, he left an indelible mark on South Florida, both on and off the ice.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to get a blizzard myself. Seems like the logical thing to do after writing this.