Brad Marchand Grabbed A Fitting Souvenir After His Panthers Debut

Every now and then, I stumble across a thread on X or a post on Instagram that is just a series of photos of legendary hockey players in jerseys that just look wrong.

Like Mats Sundin in a Canucks sweater or Martin Brodeur rocking the Blue Note in St. Louis.

Well, who knows if he'll spend some more time in South Florida once he makes his free agency decision later this year, but seeing Brad Marchand in a Florida Panthers uniform looks weird.

Marchand was traded to the Cats after spending his entire career to this point with the Boston Bruins and was the Bruins' captain at the time of the deal.

He was also injured when the trade was made but was finally ready for action on Friday night when the Panthers hosted the Utah Hockey Club.

How weird does that look?

For a second, it almost felt like I was playing franchise mode in an NHL game and pulled off some goofy trade. It doesn't look real.

However, it was very real, and Marchand actually played a key role in the Panthers' 2-1 overtime win by setting up — of all people — Sam Bennett, whose second of the night sealed the deal for the reigning champs.

But it gets even better. Marchand has several nicknames, one of which is "The Rat." So it's fitting that he's a Panther now, given the team's long-running tradition of throwing rubber rats onto the ice.

Marchand even scooped one up as a memento as he left the ice.

That loss for Utah makes a postseason appearance even less likely, but look out for the Florida Panthers.

They're currently leading the Atlantic Division, and sure, the reigning champs always have a target on their back, but look out for the Panthers.

Seriously, I pity any team that has to play seven games against a team with Marchand, Bennett, and Matthew Tkachuk.