Brace Yourselves, Another Manning Has Appeared

Just when you think Manning Mania is coming to an end, another one pops up!

There have been a lot of fans on the internet who have voiced their displeasure with the media coverage afforded to Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.

If you fall under that umbrella, you may want to avert your eyes from the rest of this article.

Dear God, there's ANOTHER ONE!?

It looks like Peyton had a son, and said son took after daddy dearest and is a football player.

You just know the minute he's eligible to be ranked as a prospect by recruiting services, he will magically be rated a five-star without having played any competition.

It would appear the Mannings aren't done gracing our presence with media fodder.

Arch Manning hasn't exactly been worth the hype in his first few starts (granted, it is early), so why don't we try this experiment all over again with another prodigal son?

After doing a little bit of research, Marshall Manning is part of the graduating class of 2030, which means you'll be hearing about him for the next five years… and that's just as a high schooler.

When he inevitably chooses to go to Tennessee and gets a $20 million NIL bag, grandpa Archie will be sure to keep us abreast of every move his grandson decides to make.

"Is he going to skip his senior year of college? Will Archie conspire with the NCAA to enact a rule so that his grandson can forgo college altogether and go straight to the NFL?"

I just can't wait for ESPN and all the college football media outlets to blow up our timelines with "Marshall Watch."

Naturally, most of the comments are a little skeptical of Rivals already propping this kid up and putting him on our radar a good three years before we should even be aware of him.

On the bright side, I am hearing rumors that Eli Manning has four daughters, so we will at least be spared the triumvirate of Manning boys foisting the next generation of football stars on us.

Unless, of course, Roger Gooddell starts a female National Football League.

I wouldn't put anything past Archie and his shadow commissioner.