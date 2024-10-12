Boxes Of WNBA Cards Are Starting At $3,000 And It's Blowing People's Brains

We're all well aware of the effect Caitlin Clark has had on the WNBA as far as ratings, tickets, and merch sales are concerned, but how about when it comes to collectibles?

Well, trading card company Panini is getting ready to start selling its "1st Off The Line 2024 Panini Select WNBA Trading Card Box," which features Clark and Chicago Sky star Angel Reese on the outside and contains 12 5-packs of cards, meaning you get… uh… carry the one… divide by the denominator… 60 cards… give or take.

I'm not a math guy.

But I do understand math a little bit better if there's a dollar sign in front of it, and take a gander at what boxes of WNBA cards are going to start at.

No, you do not need to get your eyes checked. That is a box of WNBA 60 cards for $3,000. That means each card is… take the square root… type that into the calculator… $50 per card.

I don't have any historical data on those boxes, but I can't imagine they were going for that in years past.

However, depending on how long you can wait to pull the trigger on a box of cards, you may be paying considerably less than $3,000 for a box. That's because Panini is using a Dutch auction format to sell these cards. That means that every five minutes, the price of a box will drop until they're all sold out.

I think that's actually a pretty fair way to do it. If someone wants to pay $3,000, knock yourself out, but they'll only really start moving when the price finally drops to a point where people are comfortable.

Still, the starting price blew a lot of peoples' minds.

Man, I don't know how much I'd pay for a box of sports cards. Don't get me wrong, I love the dopamine hit that comes with cracking open a pack of cards, but I'll stick to occasionally impulse-buying a pack of hockey cards on my way out of Target.