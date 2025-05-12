Boston University Softball Team Has Hysterical Reaction To Drawing Powerhouse Oklahoma In NCAA Tournament

For the last four years, college softball has consisted of the Oklahoma Sooners and then everyone else. The Sooners have been in a league of their own for nearly half a decade now, having won four straight national titles, and the ladies at Boston University are well aware of that.

The Terriers have made some noise in recent years, having won the Patriot League each of the last three seasons, but it's incredibly safe to assume that their postseason will be very short-lived as they drew the Sooners in the Norman, Okla. Regional during Sunday's selection show.

That's not just the perspective of the outsiders looking in, either, it's based on the reaction the entire team had when it saw its name next to Oklahoma's.

A live-shot of the team's reaction saw just about every player cover their mouth or go into the surrender cobra pose as they learned they'd be going to war against a Sooners team that has won eight national titles in the 21st century.

You can hear legitimate screams from a few players when they see Oklahoma pop up on their screen.

Oklahoma, ranked second in the nation, was set to take on No. 1 Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament Championship game over the weekend, but the title game was ultimately canceled due to weather, and the Sooners and Aggies were named co-champions.

Oklahoma finished the regular season with a record of 43-7, and is one of 14 total teams from the SEC that made the field for the 2025 NCAA Softball Tournament. Missouri was the lone team out of the conference not to make the tournament field.

While the Aggies may be the No. 1 team in the land entering the postseason, it's hard not to circle the Sooners as the favorites to hoist the national championship trophy yet again given the postseason magic the program seems to find far more often than not.