Boston Red Sox Get A Bad Case Of The Mondays Against Detroit Tigers
It’s been a good day of work, but it's still a Monday. Time to wind down and watch some sports.
It hit me when I went to look up the score for the Boston Red Sox, and then I remembered: it's still Monday. And I'm not the only one it's affecting.
First, the final score was 14-2 - 14-2! - in a series-opening matchup with the red-hot Detroit Tigers.
Boston’s starting pitcher Tanner Houck had a miserable night. Below is his stat line after 2.1 innings:
Yup, it's a Monday alright.
Three of those runs came courtesy of Riley Greene, the guy that became the first player to hit two home runs in the same ninth inning. He had another memorable moment during Houck’s awful outing.
In the third inning, he hit a routine single to right fielder Wilyer Abreau that got under his glove and rolled to the fence. Thanks to his speed, Greene was able to record an inside-the-park home run that made the score 6-0.
It's games like this that make me wish there was a mercy rule. Doesn’t the league know it's a Monday and the Sox (and their fans) don’t need to deal with this?
Oh well, there’s always Tuesday.