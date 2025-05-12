Boston Red Sox Get A Bad Case Of The Mondays Against Detroit Tigers

It’s been a good day of work, but it's still a Monday. Time to wind down and watch some sports.

It hit me when I went to look up the score for the Boston Red Sox, and then I remembered: it's still Monday. And I'm not the only one it's affecting.

First, the final score was 14-2 - 14-2! - in a series-opening matchup with the red-hot Detroit Tigers .

Boston’s starting pitcher Tanner Houck had a miserable night. Below is his stat line after 2.1 innings:

Yup, it's a Monday alright.

Three of those runs came courtesy of Riley Greene, the guy that became the first player to hit two home runs in the same ninth inning . He had another memorable moment during Houck’s awful outing.

In the third inning, he hit a routine single to right fielder Wilyer Abreau that got under his glove and rolled to the fence. Thanks to his speed, Greene was able to record an inside-the-park home run that made the score 6-0.

It's games like this that make me wish there was a mercy rule. Doesn’t the league know it's a Monday and the Sox (and their fans) don’t need to deal with this?

Oh well, there’s always Tuesday.