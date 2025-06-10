Red Sox Host Drag Show Inside Fenway Park For Pride Night, Invite Drag Queens On Field For First Pitch Again

The Boston Red Sox hosted their annual Pride Night on Monday and continued their tradition of hosting a drag show inside the gates of Fenway Park while also welcoming drag queens onto the field for the ceremonial first pitch.

Ahead of what was a 10-8 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night, fans of all ages entered the gates of the historic ballpark and were greeted by a drag show on a stage built right in front of some of the concessions.

The Red Sox and their Pride-themed logo on X shared a video of various men dressed in drag dancing for fans before the first pitch of the contest.

Speaking of the first pitch, the drag queens who participated in the show, as well as individuals representing various LGBTQ+ causes and organizations in Boston, were welcomed onto the diamond with the stadium's announcer urging fans in attendance to applaud them.

"We know that visibility and inclusivity in sports not only affirm the right of everyone to participate and along, but also enrich the spirit of competition and camaraderie," the announcer said over the stadium's loudspeakers.

"When teams, front offices, and fans come together to create welcoming environments, everyone can thrive and we prove that we are all better when we stand together."

The Boston Legacy Football Club of the NWSL, the Boston Fleet of the PWHL, Boston Common Golf, the Boston Bruins, and Boston Celtics were all mentioned as having representatives on the field for the ceremonial first pitch.

The Red Sox have welcomed drag queens to Fenway Park for their annual Pride Night dating back to at least 2022, according to archived Getty Images.

The Red Sox promoted Pride Night leading up to the game with an exclusive ticket purchasing offer where fans would receive a Red Sox hat in Pride colors while also inviting them to attend a Pride Party - presumably the drag show - inside Fenway Park prior to the game starting.