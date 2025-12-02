Bomani Jones Criticizes Ole Miss For Hiring Coach With A Scruffy Beard: 'No Way That Man Is A Head Coach'

For weeks, Lane Kiffin and the speculation of what his next move may be dominated every ounce of attention surrounding the Ole Miss football program, so much so that who the Rebels would turn to when Kiffin bolted for LSU was widely overlooked.

Before Kiffin had even set foot on the plane in Oxford to take him to Baton Rouge, Ole Miss announced that defensive coordinator Pete Golding had been named the new and permanent head coach. The fact that Golding wasn't just named the interim head coach and handed the keys to guide the Rebels during their Playoff run caught many off guard, despite most high-profile coaches having already accepted jobs elsewhere.

For former ESPN staffer Bomani Jones, who has seemingly failed at everything in the media world, he couldn't fathom that Ole Miss handed the reins over to Golding simply based on his appearance. Jones doesn't think Golding is head-coach worthy because he has a beard, while the producer of his podcast couldn't get past Golding's hairstyle.

It sure is a mystery as to why ESPN and other networks took Jones off their payroll in years past.

On top of Jones making fun of Golding's appearance, he also claimed he was "a laughingstock" as the defensive coordinator at Alabama. Let's check those facts.

Golding was the defensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide from 2018-2022, a stretch where Alabama lost a grand total of seven games, played for the national title three times, and won it once. The worst Alabama's defense ranked nationally during Golding's time in Tuscaloosa was 18th in 2021, while on average, the Tide defense finished 13th in the country during his five seasons.

Jones literally saw a picture of Golding, made an assumption based on his appearance, and ran with it despite not knowing anything about the reality of the situation.

Jones also said that Golding is an Ole Miss alum, which is false, he graduated from Delta State.