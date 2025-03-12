Bomani Jones Baselessly Claims Justin Tucker Is Guilty and Erroneously Compares To Deshaun Watson

Add former ESPN host Bomani Jones to the list of commentators calling for the Baltimore Ravens to cut kicker Justin Tucker.

For background, 16 female massage therapists since January have accused Tucker of sexual misconduct during spa sessions from 2012 to 2016 at eight locations in and around Baltimore. Tucker vehemently denies the allegations, most recently in a statement to OutKick.

Jones, however, says he believes the allegations against Tucker are true.

"No kicker could survive this, let alone what has become a bad kicker," he said on his podcast. "We have had people who were online making these allegations about Justin Tucker, and for those who don't know, it's largely the same allegation as Deshaun Watson, he'd be acting bad during massages… I'm going to be honest with you, I read the articles, and I thought about it more -- I believe that what is being alleged about him is true."

Oh. Based on what?

OutKick emailed Bomani Jones that question on Wednesday, to which he did not respond. Given his confidence level, we thought he might know something the rest of us didn't. Otherwise, his statements are grossly irresponsible.

First, Jones is incorrect in framing the accusations against Tucker as "largely the same allegation as Deshaun Watson." The lawsuits filed against Watson accused him of sexual assault and battery. Tucker is not accused of committing a crime. In fact, he is not even the subject of a civil lawsuit or criminal investigation.

Watson also settled civil lawsuits with 22 plaintiffs. Based on our conversation with Tucker, he plans to clear his name.

Second, there is no evidence that Tucker did what he's accused of doing. Here is what we know so far, based on our reporting and what other outlets have provided:

In January, three massage therapists accused Tucker during sessions from 2012 to 2016.

Then, 13 more therapists have since anonymously shared similar stories about Tucker to a lawyer and The Baltimore Banner.

Nearly every spa owner of locations at which Tucker was accused of misbehavior has stated they were unaware of any allegations against the kicker.

Two spa owners provided sworn declarations that there was no evidence of the allegations against Tucker.

Tucker continued to visit most of the spas after his alleged misconduct.

One spa promoted Tucker as a visitor after allegedly banning him from the location.

One of the accusers asked Tucker to return years after she claimed he mistreated her.

Does any of that prove the allegations against Tucker are false? Of course not. But it sure doesn't prove them accurate.

So, you have to ask why – why have so many commentators rushed to judgment when they don't have the facts requisite to legitimize claims they are some sexual predator?

Jones didn't even seem to know Tucker's side of the story. He raised the point that "something happened in 2016" because that is when the allegations against the kicker stopped. Well, if one is going to mention that part of the story, they should at least provide Tucker's on-the-record explanation for that.

Last month, Tucker told OutKick that he moved to the suburbs of Baltimore in the summer of 2016 and signed up for in-house massage therapy from RPMotion Therapy, LLC. He explained that the drive to the city was too long, compared to when he previously lived in a condo at Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Baltimore.

Note: we asked Jones in the email whether he was aware of our story.

Bomani doesn't have to believe Tucker—granted, he did, in fact, move out of the city in 2016—but to not provide his public explanation raises questions about Jones' intent.

And that's what's most troubling about the coverage of Tucker. It's not just Jones. As I explained on Fox News' "The Will Cain Show" on Monday, the criticism that Tucker chose OutKick as the first media publication after the allegations is misinformed.

Tucker didn't choose us to "go right wing." In actuality, he didn't choose us at all. OutKick initiated the conversation. More specifically, he said OutKick was the only outlet that asked him to give their side of the story.

How is that okay? How many public figures must be brought down over false allegations before the collective media learns to wait for the facts before demanding someone lose their job?

For those who thought the seemingly false allegations against former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer would make a change, sorry to disappoint you.

What's particularly rotten about the coverage is that it does far more than just pressure the Ravens to cut Tucker to rid themselves of the distraction. During the reporting process, we learned that Tucker had to stop attending his 8-year-old son's school events because the allegations had become such a distraction.

People like Bomani Jones are not just ruining the life of a football player, but also a father and husband. And for what? To prove they condemn sexual misconduct? To prove they are on the right side of sexual harassment?

If proof emerges that Justin Tucker did what these women allege, I will be the first one to report it publicly and call him out privately for lying. However, as of publication, we have no evidence that is the case.

Jones may try to defend his stance by noting Tucker's poor play in 2024. "He ain't even good no more. To me, this seems like a no-brainer decision, and not just because he is an alleged sex pervert. This seems like a no-brainer decision, because he's the kicker, and he's not good," Jones added. But that would be a lousy excuse.

Bomani Jones went on-air and said he believes Justin Tucker is a sex pervert and erroneously compared his situation to someone accused of sexual assault. That is not the work of a journalist or even a commentator. That is the work of someone participating in a smear campaign.

And that's how Jones' coverage of Tucker should be viewed, regardless of what evidence does or doesn't emerge.