Boise State Embraces Underdog Mentality Ahead Of Fiesta Bowl: ‘Please Count Us Out’

Boise State is a big underdog heading into Tuesday's Fiesta Bowl against Penn State. And that's just how Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson likes it.

"Oh, we shouldn’t be here, or, oh, this is going to be an easy road (for Penn State) — great, love it!" Danielson told NBC Sports. "That’s what this place is built on, the chip on their shoulder. Please count us out."

That is, in fact, what all the talking heads have been saying — that Penn State had the most favorable draw in the College Football Playoff. The Nittany Lions got No. 11 SMU in the first round and No. 3 Boise State (which was seeded highly, despite its No. 9 ranking) in the quarterfinals.

As of Monday afternoon, the Nittany Lions were 11.5-point favorites over the Broncos on DraftKings.

"If nobody gives us a chance, if the point spread continues to grow, whatever," Danielson said. "Please count us out. That's what Boise State football is built on, people thinking we can't do anything, and we work our tails off to find a way to prove people wrong.

"I believe in our team. And we use the phrase, 'Put the ball down.' Doesn't matter the stadium or what fans are there on the 31st, put the ball down. We're going to be ready."

It seems his players have fully bought in to the underdog mentality as well. When Boise State arrived in Phoenix on Saturday, the team exited the plane wearing black shirts with the phrase "please count us out" in bold blue lettering.

For what it's worth, Boise State has a solid track record in the Fiesta Bowl. The Broncos are 3-0 all-time in the bowl game with wins against No. 7 Oklahoma (2007), No. 3 TCU (2010) and No. 12 Arizona (2014).

They were the lower-ranked team in each game.