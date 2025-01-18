Boise State Star Ashton Jeanty Becomes Underwear Model With New Partnership

There are a lot of ways college football fans could describe Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty .

He was a Heisman Trophy runner-up, Maxwell Award winner, Doak Walker Award winner and a unanimous All-American selection. But ahead of the NFL Draft, fans can also describe him as an underwear model.

Jeanty teamed up with SAXX last month to promote the men’s underwear line, which is said to be a comfortable undergarment for every part of the male body. He told Fox News Digital that he never imagined in his wildest dreams that he would be modeling underwear.

"I didn’t think so, but, you know, things just have a way of happening, and that’s just kind of how it did," he explained. "You know, good-looking guy, great running back, they want you to model some great underwear, so it just happened. I’m glad it did. It made kind of step outside my box."

Jeanty said it was Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby who selected him to become a part of the SAXX brand, and he said the partnership itself made sense to him.

"Just being a game-changing player on the field, you got to have some game-changing underwear to rock," he said. "I thought it was a perfect collab. Design, the comfortability, all that type of stuff, it’s been great partnering with them."

Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns in his final season with Boise State, nearly eclipsing Barry Sanders’ single-season rushing record.

Boise State won the Mountain West Conference title and earned a bye into the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. The Broncos lost to Penn State.



Jeanty declared for the NFL Draft earlier this month . He’s expected to be the top running back taken.



Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.