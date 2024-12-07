Star Football Coach Shares Powerful Pro-Jesus Message After Big Win: WATCH

Boise State football coach Spencer Danielson had a powerful message after beating UNLV.

The Broncos punched a ticket to the College Football Playoff after beating the Rebels 21-7 in the MWC title game.

It's been a great season so far for Danielson's team, and they now have the chance to make some serious noise in the playoffs.

Boise State coach Spencer Danielson praises Jesus after winning the MWC.

Danielson is an open and devout Christian, and that was on full display Friday night after earning a spot in the postseason.

He had one person to praise after the monster win:

Jesus Christ.

"Thank you, Jesus. Jesus deserves all the glory. He died on the cross, but he rose again three days later. That’s the God I serve. Anything is possible," Danielson said after the Broncos beat the Rebels.

You can watch the awesome moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's great to see moments like this one unfold. It's always great to see someone who is not afraid to express joy and faith in their religion, especially while under a spotlight.

Danielson has the Broncos sitting at 12-1, and instead of praising himself or anyone, he first gave all the credit to Jesus.

Being openly religious might not be popular with the woke snowflake brigade, but do we think Danielson cares? Absolutely not.

Now, the Broncos sit and wait to find out their playoff position. Let me know what you think of the moment at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.