College Football Powerhouse Unveils Epic Alternate Helmets, Photos Will Amp Up Fans

Boise State will rock some incredibly slick alternate helmets later in September.

The Broncos are one of the most historic P4 programs in America. BSU has a rich and prestigious history that bleeds deep into the community of Boise and the state of Idaho.

The people in that region of the country love the Broncos, and the program demands respect after racking up a record of 285-87 since the program got started.

BSU might not be a P4 team, but they've earned their reputation as a force to be reckoned with.

Boise State unveils epic uniforms.

Boise State revealed this week that they'll wear special "Front Porch of Idaho" helmets against Appalachian State on September 27, and they are unbelievably cool.

You can check out the blue alternate helmets below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The Broncos announced the following details about the helmets:

"The specialty helmet brings Idaho's story to life with a white airbrushed design accented in Boise State's signature orange. On the right side, a galloping Bronco charges forward while the left side proudly displays the Idaho State Capitol in front of the scenic foothills that serve as a backdrop for the "City of Trees." The back features Albertsons Stadium and its famous blue turf above an array of trees lining the Boise River. Final additions of orange in the Bronco's eye and in the end zones add a bold flash of Bronco pride. Bringing the design full circle, the bumper on the front of the helmet displays "208," symbolizing Idaho's area code and height of its Capitol dome."

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

One of the coolest parts of college football is when teams embrace alternate uniforms. It gives fans something to get excited about and injects energy and life into a team.

There's a wide range of quality when it comes to mixing up uniforms. Some are home runs. Others……not so much.

I think it's safe to say these blue helmets are definitely in the former group.

Lastly, I spent a significant amount of time in my younger days living in Montana with some brief trips to Wyoming and Idaho.

Very hard to find better people on the planet than the people you meet out west. The best of the best. Find some time to visit out there if you ever get the chance. You won't regret it.

What do you think of Boise State's alternate helmets? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.