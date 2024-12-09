Bodycam Video Released From Ex-NFL Coach Jack Del Rio's DUI Arrest

Former NFL coach and senior advisor at Wisconsin Jack Del Rio starred in a shocking video released from his DUI arrest in November.

Del Rio, who resigned from his position in Madison as senior advisor to HC Luke Fickell, was arrested on Nov. 8 for allegedly driving impaired.

The video of Del Rio's arrest, shared by TMZ Sports, showed the ex-NFLer moaning in pain and repeatedly asking the cops to pull over so he could take a leak.

Del Rio was arrested after hitting a sign and fence with his vehicle on Nov. 8 while "reeking of alcohol," according to the authorities.

"Please just let us f***ing take a leak," Del Rio can be heard saying in the video.

The arresting authorities questioned Del Rio about his moaning while he was in the back of the cop car, which the coach said was due to 'pain' he had been experiencing.

He last worked in the NFL as the defensive coordinator in Washington. Del Rio's most notable coaching tenure stretched from 2003 to 2011, leading the Jacksonville Jaguars. He joined the Raiders as their coach before going to Washington and Madison, Wisconsin, to aid Luke Fickell's Badgers team.

Following his arrest, Del Rio resigned to keep the team's focus on the season rather than the coach's off-the-field issues.

"I'm grateful to Coach Fickell and the University of Wisconsin for the opportunity to work with such a talented coaching and support staff and some of the best young football players in the country.

"I have decided to step away from my position with the team, so they can focus all their attention on the remainder of the season."

Fickell released a statement on Del Rio's resignation.

"He's going to move forward and he's going to resign and move on. But it's a tough situation. Decisions that all of us have to be able to take full responsibility for. So that's what Jack will do, and we'll continue to move forward," Fickell said.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com