Bobby Wagner Joins Seattle Storm Ownership Group As WNBA Team's Value Climbs To $325 Million

The Super Bowl champion linebacker is now the first active NFL player with equity in a WNBA team.

The Seattle Storm announced on Wednesday that All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner will join the team’s ownership group — making him the first active NFL player with equity in a WNBA team.

Now with the Washington Commanders, Wagner spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks and has deep connections with the city and its fans.

"Bobby is a hometown hero who has had immeasurable impact on the Seattle community," Storm Co-Owner Lisa Brummel said. "He shares our desire to grow the game and knows the value and importance of investing in women’s sports. As we continue to build on the incredible legacy of the Storm franchise, we are excited to add Bobby’s experience and expertise to the mix."

Earlier this year, Forbes ranked the Storm as the third-most valuable team in the league — behind only the defending champion New York Liberty and the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever. Four-time WNBA champion and former Storm star Sue Bird joined the ownership group last year, and in June, the team reportedly sold minority shares at a $325 million valuation.

READ: WNBA Players Are Asking For More Money — Here's Why It’s Not As Crazy As You Think

The Storm are actively investing in their players, too, as the team recently opened a $64 million training facility.

"It’s an honor to join the Seattle Storm ownership group and support a franchise that has consistently set the standard in women’s professional sports," Wagner said in a statement. "This is about more than basketball, it’s about investing in a legacy of excellence, empowering women, and continuing to elevate the game for future generations."

Wagner's investment comes as the WNBA is experiencing unprecedented growth. The league just signed a $2.2-billion media rights deal that kicks in next year, and sponsors are lining up to work with the league's star players. Three new expansion teams were announced earlier this month — with each franchise paying $250 million to join the league. That'll bring the league to 18 franchises by 2030.