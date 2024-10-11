You Won't Believe What Bob Costas Brought Up During the ALDS 9th Inning

It hasn't been a good MLB postseason for Bob Costas.

The 72-year-old broadcast legend has been getting absolutely ripped across social media for his playcalling during the ALDS between the Royals and the Yankees.

It was bad, real bad, as I've covered on my social media and here on OutKick.

But NOTHING could have prepared us for what Costas did last night during a pivotal and important 9th inning. With the Yankees at-bat against the Royals as they tried to secure the victory and advance to the ALCS, when out of nowhere, Costas decided to bring up Kevin Bacon of all people!

Costas was relating Kevin Bacon being in a movie or related to someone in Hollywood, with Yankees manager Aaron Boone's storied baseball family.

"We were talking with Aaron Boone before the game and I said to him, "You know that movie game Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, where supposedly you can connect anyone who's ever been in the film business to Kevin Bacon in six moves or less? I said, ‘You wouldn’t even need 6 moves to connect Aaron Boone to almost everybody - certainly since the mid-point of the 20th century, which goes back to his grandfather with the Cleveland Indians in 1948, his brother Bret, and his dad…" Costas decided to randomly start telling the audience.

Costas continued to talk about Bacon throughout Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo's at-bat, making people on social media lose their minds at what they were hearing. Even color commentator, Ron Darling, was literally giving the shortest responses ever, as if trying to insinuate to Bob, "Really? Right now you're talking about this?"

What's even wilder about the situation is that, earlier in the night, I tweeted out that Costas had learned from the criticism people like me had tweeted and written about as he finally sounded more excited during the broadcast. I literally declared it a victory for the Internet and baseball fans!

Only for Costas in the all-important 9th inning to start bringing up KEVIN BACON, of all people, as if it was just a random spring training game. And talk about lack of awareness. The six degrees of Kevin Bacon we're going with? I don't think Gen Zers even know who he is, considering only 1 in 10 knew who Nicolas Cage was!

COSTAS WILL NOT BE CALLING THE NEXT ROUND OF MLB PLAYOFFS

Fortunately for baseball fans, Costas called his final Turner Sports broadcast of the season with the Yankees now advancing to the next round of the playoffs where they will face either the Guardians or the Tigers. Brian Anderson will be handling PBP duties in the ALCS.

Unfortunately for Bob Costas - who to be fair is an absolute broadcast legend, it's going to be a very long offseason as he has been trending for a week on Twitter for all the wrong reasons.

