Watch BMX Rider Kriss Kyle Jump a Moving Red Bull F1 Car in Insane Stunt

There wasn't much room for error on this one

I'm a fan of a good daredevil stunt. There's just something about someone risking life and limb for little to no payoff other than some high-fives from buddies that really does it for me.

These days, no one does these things like Red Bull, and they just unveiled a pretty good one that combined the worlds of BMX and Formula 1.

Formula 1 is in the midst of its annual summer break, but the content grind never stops.

Scottish BMX rider Kriss Kyle set out to become the first man to jump a moving F1 by hitting a ramp and flying over a Red Bull RB7. That was the championship-winning car driven by Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber during the 2011 F1 season. In this instance, Kyle's fellow Scot and former F1 driver David Coulthard was behind the wheel.

If you think about it, Formula 1 cars are pretty low to the ground, which means you wouldn't need a ton of what action sports athletes refer to as "air" to clear the car.

However, they're pretty long — even the ones that were used nearly 15 years ago — and the margin of error is razor-thin. Catching the roll hoop or the rear wing would be no bueno, and timing the launch wrong so that the car gets to the ramp before Kyle does?

Well, let's just say that a mangled BMX bike and broken front wing would be the least of everyone's problems.

Kyle cleared the RB7 with some room to spare (I love the way the front wing just plowed the ramp out of the way) and landed it for one kickass photo op.

Red Bull produced a 10-minute documentary on the stunt that is a neat watch and features cameos from Red Bull F1 drivers Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda, as well as Racing Bulls drivers Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar.