Milan Lucic Signs PTO With St. Louis Blues in NHL Comeback Attempt

Former Boston Bruin Milan Lucic is taking the first step toward restarting his hockey career,

We're getting closer to the start of NHL training camps, which means we'll start seeing some players who will be attending those camps on professional tryouts, or PTOs.

This week, it was announced that Lucic will attend the St. Louis Blues' camp after signing a PTO with the team.

Lucic hasn't played a single game in the NHL since early in the 2023-24 season. It was going to be a big season for the NHL vet and 2011 Stanley Cup champion as it marked his return to the Boston Bruins, but it was short-lived.

In November, Lucic left the team indefinitely after facing a domestic violence charge, which prosecutors later dropped. Lucic also entered the NHL and NHLPA's Player Assistance Program. He has since completed it and was reinstated into the NHL.

The veteran of 17 NHL seasons hasn't seen game action in nearly two years, but it seems like the Blues and general manager Doug Armstrong think — or at least want to see if — Lucic still has some tread left on the tire at 37 years old.

Lucic has played in 1,177 regular-season games and amassed 586 points (233G, 353A) as well as a whopping 1,301 penalty minutes. We know exactly what kind of role the Blues are looking to fill by taking a peek at Lucic. They want a little bottom-six sandpaper, and if Lucic can get in the neighborhood of what he was doing before he stepped away, he could certainly fit the bill.

He was drafted by the Bruins in 2006 and spent the first eight seasons of his career in Boston. From there, Lucic had stints with the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers, and Calgary Flames.

So, we'll see if the Blues get added to that list in a few weeks.