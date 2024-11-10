Blues Jordan Bennington Narrowly Avoids Blooper Reel With Save Of The Year Candidate

It was Spinal Tap's David St. Hubbins who once famously uttered the words "It’s such a fine line between stupid and clever," and the same is true when it comes to becoming blooper reel fodder and throwing down a save of the year candidate like St. Louis Blues netminder Jordan Binnington did on Saturday night.

The Blues hosted the Washington Capitals (who went with the navy buckets and white jerseys. Sharp look) on Saturday night when what started as a misread pass in the offensive zone nearly turned into a comedy of errors at the Blues' expense, but instead, Binnington bailed them out in incredible fashion.

The Blues misread a play at the point, and the pick made its way into the corner where Binnington tried to make a play on it. However, he completely booted it, and the pick careened right into the slot with Washington's Taylor Raddysh on his way to stuff it home.

Except, Binnington made what is easily one of the most incredible saves you'll see this season.

Are you kidding me?

The first time I watched this, I thought Binnington got caught cheating and was caught off guard by a goofy bounce of the boards or glass. I mean, everyone knows if the puck is in the glass, the goalie should stay in the net in case it catches a weird bounce of a stanchion.

However, it doesn't look like that's what happened. It just looks like Binnington maybe had his stick at the wrong angle to pick that puck off the board and tipped it out into open ice.

Whatever led to that doesn't matter, because what does matter is that he hauled ass and sold out to keep Raddysh from lighting the lamp.

Awesome stuff.

What was less awesome for the Blues was the final score. While that save kept the game knotted at 1-1, it didn't matter a whole lot because the Capitals ended up blowing out the Blues 8-1.