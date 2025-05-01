Blues, Jets Coaches Are Arguing Over How Mark Scheifele Got Injured In Game 5

The Winnipeg Jets are one win away from knocking the St. Louis Blues out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after winning Game 5 on Wednesday night.

However, the big story afterwards was that the team would be without star forward Mark Sceifele for Game 6 after he suffered an injury.

However, both head coaches — St. Louis' Jim Montgomery and Winnipeg's Scott Arniel — aren't seeing eye-to-eye on how that happened.

Sceifele exited the game, with most onlookers assuming that he left after being hit by Blues captain Brayden Schenn.

That looked like the kind of hit that would send somebody down the tunnel. I mean, I think I felt it, and I'm just sitting at my desk.

Looked pretty clean, too.

However, after the game, Montgomery went to the podium and claimed that Scheifele hadn't gotten hurt on that play, but instead left after taking a jarring hit from Radek Faksa.

"Let's make it clear, (Scheifele) got hurt from the Faksa hit," Montgomery said, per Sportsnet. "He played six minutes after the Schenn hit. He didn't come back after he got rocked by Faksa."

I have no idea why he would do this. My thought would be that he doesn't want the Jets targeting his captain in Game 6… but why put a target on Faksa's back?

Arniel was asked about Montgomery's comments when it was his turn to talk to the media.

"I didn't know Monty got his medical degree, trying to say how our player got hurt," he said. "He's way off base. He should not make that comment.

"There's some things that have been going on in this series. That was a repeat of what we've seen before. A player leaving his feet and then hitting a player in a very unprotected spot. Hitting him in the sense of almost blindsiding him. Not happy how the call was made. Two-minute minor. Not even looking at it (for a review) is what I was upset about. It is something we have talked to the league about for five games."

I don't think you'll be able to change either one of these guys' opinions, but what I do know is that Game 6 is going to get very, very interesting.