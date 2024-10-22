Blues' Jake Neighbours Certainly Has A Favorite Halloween Costume, Continues Three-Year Hot Dog Streak

There's a weird amount of pressure that comes with picking a Halloween costume. You want something creative, but not too creative to the point where you spend the entire night explaining to people what it is you're supposed to be.

However, to that point, you. Don't want something too common, otherwise, you'll just blend in with all the other pirates and Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift couples costumes.

This is why I respect the hell out of St. Louis Blues forward Jake Neighbours who hit on a costume that worked for him and has worn it every Halloween for three years running … at least.

The Blues X account shared some photos of the 22-year-old wearing the same hot dog costume in 2022, 2023 and again in 2024.

I don't know if he's a big fan of Tim Robinson and I Think You Should Leave or if he's just a big hot dog guy, but, man, do I respect the fact that Neighbours landed on the hot dog costume and said, "That's it; I will never waste another second of my life trying to come u with a Halloween costume."

While all of his teammates are placing Amazon orders or traversing the aisles of the nearest Spirit Halloween store, Neighbours can just walk to his closet, throw on his wiener suit, and get the Halloween party started.

Genius.

Maybe some year he'll switch it up just to keep the guys on their toes and hit the Halloween party as a bratwurst or kielbasa.

And hey, people seem to like having neighbors and his hot dog costume around, because Tuesday it was announced that the Blues have signed Neighbours to a two-year, $7.5 million extension. That means that Neighbours and his hot dog costume will be in St. Louis through the 2026-27 NHL season.