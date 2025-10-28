Blue Jays Fans Might Be Regretting Their Shohei Ohtani Chants After Historic World Series Game 3

For a few hours on Friday night, the Toronto Blue Jays seemed invincible.

Their offense, which had been one of baseball's best in a surprising regular season, had continued to slug their way through the postseason. But facing the Los Angeles Dodgers' fearsome rotation, there were no guarantees that their unexpected contributors would remain hot.

In the late innings of Game 1 of the 2025 World Series, it looked like they'd gotten even hotter. After the Dodgers jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Dalton Varsho tied it with a home run off Blake Snell. Then in the sixth inning, the dam broke. Toronto loaded the bases with nobody out, and journeyman utility infielder Ernie Clement opened the floodgates with a run-scoring single. Nathan Lukes walked to make it 4-2. Andres Gimenez singled to make it 5-2. Then Addison Barger hit the first pinch-hit Grand Slam in World Series history to blow it open. Another two-run homer made it a nine-run inning. Blue Jays players, coaches, and their fans were, to put it mildly, feeling themselves.

With the game out of reach, the Rogers Centre crowd let Dodgers superstar, and previous Blue Jays target Shohei Ohtani hear it with a loud "We don't need you" chant.

Fast-forward a few days, and the Blue Jays very much need him.

Blue Jays Gut Punch Loss Makes For Uphill World Series Battle

The Dodgers responded to the shellacking in Game 1 by dominating Game 2, 5-1. Yoshinobu Yamamoto was brilliant, throwing a complete game with just one run allowed, retiring the last 20 hitters he faced. Two homers in the 7th and some timely hitting in the 8th inning made the difference, sending the series back to LA tied at one.

Facing significant starting pitching disadvantages in each game of the series, the Blue Jays desperately needed to steal game three. Ohtani wouldn't let it happen.

A leadoff double in the first inning. A home run in the third inning. A double in the fifth inning. A game-tying home run in the seventh inning. Four plate appearances, four extra-base hits. And in a sign of just how much the Blue Jays need him, manager John Schneider then intentionally walked him four straight times. An unintentional walk made it five straight. All told, Ohtani reached base nine times in Game 3, just the fourth time that had ever happened. He set a new postseason record after reaching for the eighth time. And with yet another Freddie Freeman walk-off World Series homer, the Blue Jays find themselves down 2-1 in the series and in a must-win situation for Tuesday night's Game 4.

Think the Toronto fans regret those chants now? After what seemed like an unstoppable Blue Jays party Friday night, by Monday night, or Tuesday morning, Toronto's hopes were hanging by a thread.

After chanting that they don't need the best player in the history of baseball, Toronto has lost two straight games. They now have to face that same player, who they unnecessarily antagonized, as a pitcher. Where he somehow might be even better. Ohtani's struck out 19 hitters in 12 postseason innings, with just five hits allowed. In the regular season, his FIP, a stat that measures "deserved" ERA, was 1.90. For context, Paul Skenes' FIP was 2.36.

It's not just the Ohtani effect; Toronto has other problems on their hands.

Toronto Bullpen In Major Trouble Against Dodgers Hitters Moving Forward

George Springer left Game 3 after grabbing at his side. As of Tuesday afternoon, his status for Game 4 is unclear, but even moderate oblique injuries can lead to lengthy absences. Bo Bichette is playing hurt, and clearly limited on the bases and in the field. The Blue Jays bullpen, the team's weak link, was heavily used on Monday night.

Louis Varland has thrown 33 pitches in the last three days. Jeff Hoffman has thrown 41. Braydon Fisher is up to 56 pitches in four days this series after appearing in all three games. Eric Lauer will be unavailable after 68 pitches Monday night. Seranthony Dominguez threw 27 pitches Monday. He's up to 40 this series. Brendon Little threw 29, surrendering the walk-off on his last pitch of the night.

Oh, and their starter, Shane Bieber, threw just 40 innings over seven starts in the regular season, and 12.1 in four starts in the postseason. Schneider could be forced into some uncomfortable decisions if Bieber struggles early. You can't punt Game 4 to go down 3-1, but pulling him would mean turning to a beleaguered, overworked bullpen, now facing the Dodgers' fearsome lineup for the third or fourth time already.

Potentially no George Springer in the lineup. A shaky, tired bullpen. An injury-prone pitcher who's been on a short leash, starting a game in which the team desperately needs length. Oh, and it's just the second of three-straight games in LA. What happens in Game 5 if the bullpen needs to be relied upon again Tuesday night? Rookie Trey Yesavage, who'd start Wednesday, lasted just four innings in Game 1, and would be making just his eighth career start, in a potential win-or-go home World Series game, on the road. How does Toronto cover another 9-10 innings of relief on back-to-back nights against the Dodgers' deep lineup?

It sounds impossible. And yet, it isn't.

Baseball is still unpredictable. The Blue Jays lineup could continue defying the odds and regression to the mean and carry them to a win on Tuesday. Bieber could take advantage of exhausted Dodgers hitters and get them six or seven big innings. The bullpen could shake off the wear and tear and do just enough to win one of two and send the series back to Toronto. Even after the win, the Dodgers' series probability is "just" 75-80%, with a 60% chance of winning Game 4.

That said, this is where Yamamoto's complete game pays major dividends for LA. Their bullpen, even after the 18-inning marathon, is far better rested. Being at home could prove beneficial after a long, emotionally draining Game 3. Ohtani, as hard as it is to believe, is also one of baseball's best pitchers, and is built up to go at least six innings. They have home field advantage. And the Dodgers' offense is just 6-24 with runners in scoring position this series, meaning they've left plenty of runs on the table.

With their championship hopes on the line, turns out those chants might have been a bit premature.