VIDEO: Blue Jays Pitcher Kevin Gausman's Inning From Hell Ends With Tumble Down Clubhouse Stairs

On Sunday, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman was ejected by home plate umpire Chris Conroy. 

Blinded by his fury, Gausman stormed off the mound, missed the first step of the clubhouse stairs, and took a wild tumble at Yankee Stadium.

Kevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays takes a tumble down clubhouse stairs. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The right-hander wasn’t watching his footing after a disastrous third inning — staggering off after a 53-pitch frame where he gave up six runs, five walks, and two hits to the Yankees lineup.

Arguing balls and strikes with umpire Chris Conroy, Gausman was told to hit the showers, which set him off and sent him down.

It was a bad day at the office, overall, for Gausman. Toronto faced the Yankees in a doubleheader in New York, and the Blue Jays fell in both games. Gausman threw 71 pitches in Sunday's Game 1.

The pitcher wasn’t the only Blue Jay to get the boot. Coach John Schneider started jawing with the officials in the fifth over a strike call on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and was told to go home early in Game 1.

The two-time All-Star’s nightmare performance bumped his ERA to 4.50 (from 3.16 before Sunday).

"Didn't feel like I could throw my split," Gausman said after the game. "This is a good lineup, so I feel like I really kind of have to pitch to quadrants against these guys, can't just kind of pitch up or down, so maybe got a little too fine there."

