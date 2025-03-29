Blue Jays Manager Caught On Hot Mic Cursing At Umpire

Let's be honest, there's nothing better than hearing professional athletes get caught on a microphone flipping out and giving us an insight as to what the game is really like.

Sure, HBO's Hard Knocks can give us the sensationalism (or try to, at least), but during the actual game? Nothing beats an actual microphone picking up the interactions, arguments and drama.

That was the case on Friday night when Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider approached home plate umpire Will Little, who said that Orioles pitcher Charlie Morton hit Blue Jays batter Andrés Giménez on the foot. Or so the Blue Jays thought, as Little would say, that he swung and thus called him out.

BLUE JAYS MANAGER CAUGHT CURSING AT UMP!

Blue Jays manager Schneider, however, did not have any of it. As he approached home plate to let Little know just what he thought.

"He’s saying the ball hit him," Little tried explaining, "but we’ve got a swing, so we’ve got a dead ball."

"How the f*** are you going to call that?!" Schneider screamed at the ump as picked up by the Apple TV microphones.

Fans at home were loving the moment, with some even giving props to Apple TV+ by saying that their game technology is better than the other networks.

"This is the best part of Apple TV+ games, LOL, you can hear everything," wrote one person on X.

"Been saying it man, Apple TV+ legitimately is the best streaming service for sports," said another.

Unfortunately for Blue Jays manager Schneider, the call was upheld, and the inning ended with the Blue Jays not scoring; although, despite cursing at the umpire, he was not tossed.

Turns out, in the end, the Blue Jays didn't even need a run in that first inning, as they easily defeated the Orioles 8-2.