Blue Jays Chris Bassitt Serves As Ball Boy For Fantasy Football Punishment (Which Actually Sounds Fun)

The reason you set your fantasy lineup every week even after the season has completely slipped away from you is to avoid one thing: the dreaded punishment.

In fact, I treat fantasy sports like getting chased by a bear; I don't need to be first, I just need to be not last.

Unfortunately for Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt, he was the one who came in dead last in the team's annual fantasy football league, which meant that he was on ball boy duty.

The Blue Jays hosted the (newly unshaven) New York Yankees in Dunedin, Florida on Saturday and eagle-eyed fans may have realized that the batboy working the game was less of a "boy" and more of a 36-year-old MLB vet.

The "4-10" jersey — Bassitt's fantasy record — was a nice touch, but the thing that's funny about this is that it could only be a punishment for a fantasy league comprised completely of Big Leaguers, because for pretty much anyone else, this "punishment" would actually be pretty damn cool.

Like, if I was playing in a fantasy league and the commissioner was like, "Alright, first place gets a trophy, loser has to be the ball boy at a Spring Training Game," I'm not going to lie, I'd try to lose.

I'd be drafting kickers in the first round, cutting terrible trade deals, dropping my entire lineup, and replacing them with players on byes. I'd be chowing down on Ls like Jameis Winston eats Ws.

No one cares that you won your fantasy league (although. you should all be very impressed that I won the 2023 OutKick Fantasy Football League), but do you know what they will find very interesting? The fact that you spent a Saturday working as a ball or bat boy (I would request a jersey with the name "BATMAN" on the back just to give all the folks in attendance a good chuckle) at a major league baseball game.

You may have heard it alluded to in the video, but this is a Blue Jays fantasy football tradition with pitcher Tim Mayza getting the honors last year.