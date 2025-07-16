Blue Jackets Unveil Hilarious 'Jackass'-Inspired Schedule Release Video

Don't try this at home... unless you have a really good reason to

The NHL schedule is here, and as is now the case in the National Football League when it comes to their schedule release, we've got something of an arms race to see who can trot out the biggest and best videos to accompany their fresh slate of games.

This year, one of my favorites comes courtesy of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and it pays homage to the work of some of the bravest men and women to ever work in Hollywood, the Jackass crew.

It seems to me that the genesis of this was pretty simple. Someone probably said, "Hey, ‘Jackets’ kind of sounds like ‘Jackass.'" You don't need to overthink things.

That germ of an idea was all it took, and they were off to the races with a schedule release video that captures all the hallmarks of the Jackass movies — no, films — and TV series.

Stick taps all around. That was phenomenal.

And a fitting tribute to the Jackass crew, who I have been saying for years deserve honorary Oscars if the Academy can take one year to get off its high horse.

I mean, people call actors "brave" if they play a character with an accent. If that's brave, then what would you call Steve-O sitting in a full Port-A-Potty attached to a slingshot?

"Heroic" is the only word that comes to mind, and he's doing it in the name of cinema.

Has Meryl Streep ever put a toy car up her butt, then gotten X-rays taken just to mess with doctors?

I don't know what she does in her free time, but to my knowledge, she's never done that for a film (I never saw Julie & Julia, though, so I can't say that with 100% certainty), and she has more Oscars than she has any idea what to do with.

Frankly, it's unjust.

So, yeah, give all those guys and gals Oscars for their work because, for my money, there's nothing more viscerally funny to the lizard part of your brain than the Jackass films.

I guess until they get those honorary Oscars, the Columbus Blue Jackets schedule reveal video will be a fine tribute.