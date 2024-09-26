Blue Jackets Honor Johnny Gaudreau During Preseason Home Opener

The Columbus Blue Jackets hit the ice at home for the first time this preseason, and they held an emotional pre-game tribute to late star forward Johnny Gaudreau.

The St. Louis Blues visited Nationwide Arena for the Jackets' pre-season home opener, which marked the first time that the team has been at Nationwide Arena since Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed by a drunk driver while riding bikes in New Jersey in late August.

Before puck drop, the Jackets held an emotional, 13-second moment of silence to honor the Gaudreaus.

Both of the Gaudreaus' numbers — Johnny's No. 13 and Matthew's No. 21 from his days at Boston College — were displayed on the Jumbotron while their photos appeared on screen during the moment of silence.

The Jackets have announced some other ways they plan to honor the Gaudreaus throughout the season. Starting with the team's preseason opener — a 6-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres — they've been wearing helmet stickers memorializing both brothers.

For the team's regular season opener on October 10 in Minnesota, they'll debut a memorial patch that will be worn for the entire season. Fans attending the Jackets' home opener on October 15 against the Florida Panthers will also receive the patches. Typical home-opener festivities will be pushed back to the following home game on October 17 against the Buffalo Sabres and will be replaced by a celebration of Gaudreau's life.

It's going to be a very tough season for the Blue Jackets from an emotional standpoint, and things got off to a solid start at home with a 3-0 win over the Blues.

The man behind the wheel of the car that killed that killed the Gaudreaus — 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins — remains in jail as he awaits trial. His latest court appearance confirmed that his BAC was above the legal limit at the time of the incident.