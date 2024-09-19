Blue Jackets Announce Plans To Honor Johnny Gaudreau

NHL action is right around the corner with some preseason games taking place as soon as this weekend, but there will be a somber mood surrounding a lot of it as the league continues to mourn the loss of Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew.

This will be a very difficult season for the Blue Jackets, and the team has announced how they plan to honor the brothers throughout the season.

According to the team's website, beginning with the Jackets' preseason opener on Monday, September 23 on the road against the Buffalo Sabres and continuing on through the rest of the 2024-25 season, players will wear a special sticker featuring the name "GAUDREAU" with a pair of doves between Johnny's No. 13 and Matthew's No.21.

The Blue Jackets' first home game will be two days later on September 25 when they host the St. Louis Blues, that game will begin with a moment of silence and will be the first of four preseason games to feature a 50/50 raffle with the proceeds being donated to the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation.

On October 10, the Jackets will open their regular season slate against the Minnesota Wild, and that night, the team will debut jersey patches featuring Gaudreau's No. 13. Those will be worn for the rest of the season, and fans attending the home opener will receive a patch as well.

Additionally, typical opening night festivities will be put on hold in favor of a celebration of Gaudreau, with the team's traditional opening night plans moving to October 17 against the Buffalo Sabres.

While not mentioned in the team's release, you can be sure that November 29 will be an emotional night, because that's when the Calgary Flames — with whom Gaudreau spent the first part of his NHL career — visit Columbus.

The Gaudreaus tragically lost their lives late last month after being struck by a drunk driver while riding their bikes on the eve of their sisters' wedding. Sean M Higgins — the man behind the wheel of the vehicle that killed the Gaudreaus — had a BAC above the legal limit at the time of the incident, and is currently behind bars while awaiting trial.