Giants Pitcher Blake Snell Tosses First Career No-Hitter, MLB's Third Of The Season

San Francisco Giants pitcher Blake Snell pitched an absolute gem last night as he was able to record his first ever no-hitter and helped his team defeat the Reds 3-0.

But all the congratulations can't just go to Snell, as even he would admit that manager Bob Melvin deserves some credit for allowing his starting pitcher to stay in the game - despite going into the 9th inning having already thrown 114 pitches - a number that is unheard of these days as teams are overly concerned about pitch counts.

"That's as nervous as I had been in a long time," Melvin said after the game. "I wanted that for him so bad. If anybody has the stuff to throw a no-hitter, it's Blake Snell."





BLAKE SNELL PITCHES THE LEAGUE'S 3RD NO-HITTER THIS SEASON

Melvin told reporters that he had planned on pulling Blake if he gave up a hit in the 9th inning - especially since Snell had developed a blister during the 7th inning. Fortunately for Melvin and Snell - he was able to retire the Reds lineup with just 10 pitches in the 9th inning to solidly MLB's third no-hitter this season and the 18th in franchise history.

"You're so amped up in the last inning there, to be able to make that throw when you are trying to throw it as hard as you can to the plate… I'm still kind of in shock. I need to go home and let it sink in. I haven't really processed the game," Snell said after the game before admitting that he needed a bit of a boost himself - especially when he realized what he was on the path to accomplishing!

"Seventh inning I felt a little tired, and then I kind of looked at the scoreboard and that's when I noticed [the no-hitter], and I said, 'You better wake up." Wake up he did as Snell would end up striking out 11 Reds players to accomplish the rare feat.

What's even wilder is that Blake has been in the league since 2016 when he joined the Tampa Bay Rays and throughout his 202 career starts he has never pitched beyond the 8th inning.

Until last night - when it mattered as the Giants continue to try and get some magic gong so they can make a National League WildCard spot. They currently sit 8.5 games behind the NL West leading Dodgers.