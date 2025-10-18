Birth Certificate Snafu Lands AZ Boy On Junior High Girls' Team

A junior high student in Arizona can’t try out for the boys' basketball team because the hospital he was born at mistakenly claimed he was a girl.

Laker Johnson is a 14-year-old student who is an eighth grader at Eastmark High School (EHS) in the Queen Creek Unified School District (QCUSD). He’s played for boys' sports teams all his life and clearly looks like a teenage boy.

In other words, he’s a boy in every sense.

However, the nurses who took care of his birth certificate the day he came into the world didn’t get that memo.

According to Laker’s mom, Becky, the nurses who helped deliver him incorrectly marked that he was a girl on his birth certificate. How this happened is beyond me.

It’s creating more than just a couple of laughs. Becky said that EHS took extreme measures once they found out the news.

"They sent the athletic director of Eastmark High to physically remove Laker from the basketball tryouts in front of all of his friends, in front of the coach," Becky said.

Okay, that’s a little too far. But it gets worse.

QCUSD issued a statement saying not only would it ignore an update to his certificate (and a doctor’s note saying Laker is male), but it would require Laker to undergo chromosome testing to consider allowing him to compete on the boys' team.

Why are they doing this? Because they are only relying on Laker’s original birth certificate.

"In this particular case, the student has been enrolled in QCUSD since elementary school and has been registered as a biological female throughout their time in our district. We…remain open and committed to ongoing dialogue," the district said in a statement.

The discussion has already happened: doctors have notified the district about the mistake, fixed it, and let them know. That’s it, end of story — or at least, it should be.

The district doesn’t need to subject this kid to more ridicule and have him get a chromosome test; they need to swallow a reality pill the size of a basketball and let Laker play on the boys' team.

Add this to the list of reasons why no one is taking the public school system seriously anymore.