Bills WR Khalil Shakir Saves Over 19 Dogs On Labor Day Weekend

Hero, on and off the field.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir has emerged as Josh Allen’s go-to target while also building a reputation for community impact through animal rescue.

Over Labor Day Weekend, Shakir’s work with local shelters was highlighted for helping rescue more than dogs from euthanasia.

In one amazing effort, Shakir welcomed 19 dogs transported to Buffalo by Nickel City Canine Rescue after they were saved from high-kill shelters in the South.

On Saturday, the Shakir Family Pet Adoption Event took place at Northtown Toyota in Amherst.

The event drew multiple local rescues — Nickel City Canine Rescue, Awesome Paws Rescue, and Buddy’s Second Chance — and linked them with families across Western New York looking to adopt.

Shakir's exceptional efforts led to dogs finding homes rather than being euthanized.

The Nickel City Canine Rescue thanks Shakir's act of charity:

"The Shakir Family Pet Adoption Event was a 10/10 success! Thank you to the amazing rescues that brought these wonderful animals, creative vendors, spectacular sponsors, and most importantly, the Buffalo community for coming to support such a fantastic event!

"Check out our amazing rescue pages to see if one of their dogs would be the perfect fit for your family! Until next year, #Buffalo!"

On the field, Shakir played a breakout 2024 season. He led the Bills with 76 receptions for 821 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games. He added 18 catches for 174 yards in the postseason, proving trustworthy in clutch situations.

Drafted in the fifth round out of Boise State in 2022, he has developed from a depth piece into a core receiver in Buffalo’s offense.

For Bills fans, Shakir is both a playmaker on Sundays and a presence in the community the rest of the week. Even if he's not the hero Buffalo needs, he's the one they deserve.

