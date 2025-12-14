Bills Travel Party Was 'Blocks Away' From Brown University Shooting, Gathered In Prayer Afterward

Buffalo Bills players arrived in Providence, R.I. Saturday in advance of their game Sunday against the New England Patriots and when the mass shooting happened mere miles away at Brown University, multiple players were away from their team hotel.

This while authorities were asking people in the area to shelter in place as they searched for the shooter. Multiple people were killed and several were injured when a mass shooter attacked Brown University.

Multiple Bills players, however, had already left the hotel to go grab dinner.

"Correct," quarterback Josh Allen said Sunday, confirming the situation. "Yeah, very, very scary situation.

"Obviously, condolences to the families and prayers are out to everyone that was involved and affected by it. It's a terrible thing. But, yeah, obviously, we're out. Some guys are eating dinner blocks away from where it was going on.

"And making sure that we were getting updates from our team. I thought we did a great job of communicating with everybody and adding some extra security at the hotel.

"But, yeah, very scary situation."

Bills coach Sean McDermott said when players made their way back to their hotel for a team meeting, the group gathered in prayer.

"I should have started this press conference off by extending our prayers, thoughts, sympathies," McDermott said. "I mean, just a very unfortunate situation and a shame. It really is. And I pray for them.

"We prayed for them as a team last night, for everyone involved. Brown University. So, there's things in life that are bigger than football, and I thought it was important that we did that when we came together as a team last night.

"Just a shame. Just unfortunate and a shame that that goes on in our world. Thank you."

The Patriots told OutKick and Fox News early on Sunday they would recognize the tragedy at Brown and at Bondi Beach in Australia and did exactly that.