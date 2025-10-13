Bills QB Josh Allen Visibly Frustrated In Rough Primetime Against Falcons

Josh Allen suffers bitter performance against Atlanta.

PublishedUpdated

Josh Allen will be putting Week 6 behind him after a rare poor performance, facing the middle-of-the-pack Atlanta Falcons, who capitalized on the reigning MVP's mistakes.

Allen was frustrated all night, seen showing frustration on the sidelines in the fourth quarter as the Bills stared down their 24-14 loss on Monday Night Football — the first of an NFL doubleheader on a loaded night.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills attempts to make a pass in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 13, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Allen went 15-of-26 for 180 yards, adding two touchdowns and two interceptions.

On an unusually slow night for Allen and the offense, Buffalo's efforts to kick-start production were eventually halted by turnovers. A few of Allen's throws were uncharacteristically off-target against the Falcons defense, led by a strong A.J. Terrell.

Allen's frustrations also showed in the postgame.

"Yeah, I mean they had a good plan," Allen said after their second straight loss.

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 13: Josh Allen (17) of the Buffalo Bills on the ground after being sacked during the Monday night NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on October 13, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"It's like they, you know, came off a bye week and got to game plan us quite a bit. I gotta be better at seeing the things that they're trying to do to us and make adjustments accordingly."

Atlanta saddled up to victory off another breakout performance by Bijan Robinson, tallying 238 yards and a rushing touchdown.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills slides down after a QB scramble in the fourth quarter of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 13, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

While not the end of Buffalo's season, the back-to-back losses did take some air out of the Bills' inflated hopes.

Buffalo hoped to bury its Week 5 loss in primetime to Drake Maye's Patriots with a rebound on Monday. New England (4-2) now holds the tiebreaker in the AFC East race against the Bills (4-2).

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way. All Glory to God.

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)