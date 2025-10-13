Bills QB Josh Allen Visibly Frustrated In Rough Primetime Against Falcons

Josh Allen will be putting Week 6 behind him after a rare poor performance, facing the middle-of-the-pack Atlanta Falcons, who capitalized on the reigning MVP's mistakes.

Allen was frustrated all night, seen showing frustration on the sidelines in the fourth quarter as the Bills stared down their 24-14 loss on Monday Night Football — the first of an NFL doubleheader on a loaded night.

Allen went 15-of-26 for 180 yards, adding two touchdowns and two interceptions.

On an unusually slow night for Allen and the offense, Buffalo's efforts to kick-start production were eventually halted by turnovers. A few of Allen's throws were uncharacteristically off-target against the Falcons defense, led by a strong A.J. Terrell.

Allen's frustrations also showed in the postgame.

"Yeah, I mean they had a good plan," Allen said after their second straight loss.

"It's like they, you know, came off a bye week and got to game plan us quite a bit. I gotta be better at seeing the things that they're trying to do to us and make adjustments accordingly."

Atlanta saddled up to victory off another breakout performance by Bijan Robinson, tallying 238 yards and a rushing touchdown.

While not the end of Buffalo's season, the back-to-back losses did take some air out of the Bills' inflated hopes.

Buffalo hoped to bury its Week 5 loss in primetime to Drake Maye's Patriots with a rebound on Monday. New England (4-2) now holds the tiebreaker in the AFC East race against the Bills (4-2).

