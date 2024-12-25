Bills O-Line Gifts Diamond ‘MVP’ Chain To Josh Allen For Christmas

Every Christmas, NFL quarterbacks shower their offensive linemen with lavish gifts as a sign of appreciation for keeping them alive all season. But this year, the Bills' O-line has flipped the script on Josh Allen.

Three-time Pro Bowl tackle Dion Dawkins posted a video on his Instagram story of Buffalo's QB1 wearing a brand new, customized diamond chain that was gifted to him by his teammates. The necklace is in the shape of a jersey and features Allen's number "17" and "MVP" on the front. The names of all 13 offensive linemen are engraved on the back.

"That is so sick," Allen says in the video.

While Allen might be the team MVP, he's not the league MVP… yet. The 28-year-old is the betting favorite, though, with a strong lead over Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

RELATED: Dion Dawkins Credits Josh Allen's Fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, For Bills Success

Through 15 games this season, Allen has thrown for 3,549 yards, 26 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He ranks in the top 10 in both passing yards and touchdowns, and has also rushed for 514 yards and 11 touchdowns. Allen's 76.8 quarterback rating leads the league.

But he couldn't do it without his O-line, and they've taken good care of him this season. The Bills' offensive line has allowed just 14 sacks all season, and only one total in Buffalo's last five games. Dawkins ranks 10th among all offensive tackles in pass block win rates, per ESPN Analytics.

At 12-3, Buffalo has already clinched the AFC East. They'll face the New York Jets at home, then the Patriots in New England to close out the regular season.