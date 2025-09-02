Bills HC Sean McDermott Gives Fiery Response To Super Bowl Criticisms

No more GUFF for Sean McDermott's squad, only championship talk.

Sean McDermott is done with the disrespect.

The Buffalo Bills head coach let loose this week, unloading on the championship narratives that have shadowed his team and Buffalo for far too long.

With the NFL season just days away, McDermott didn’t hold back when addressing critics who questioned the Bills’ Super Bowl ambitions.

"Just overall changing the narrative on Buffalo, that is honestly probably the number one thing for me," McDermott said Tuesday.

"It bothers me, it honestly pisses me off because people don’t know this town, they don’t know how hard that is to get to four straight Super Bowls, it’ll never happen again."

Since taking over in 2017, Sean McDermott has transformed the Bills from a punchline into a powerhouse. He has compiled a solid 86-45 regular-season record, captured five straight AFC East titles (2020-2024), and led Buffalo to the playoffs in seven of his first eight seasons.

Josh Allen, a perennial MVP contender, has been the catalyst, but Buffalo keeps slamming into the same postseason wall.

"I hear it on TV," he said, reaching a boiling point. "Not even watching a football game or a football broadcast, and they refer to this area — and I’m not even going to say it. They don’t know this community, they don’t know us, and just because it didn’t work out four years in a row, nobody’s going to do that again."

The national media’s lazy jabs, painting Buffalo as a city of ‘never-beens,' clearly hit a nerve.

Still, Doug's got a point: those four Super Bowl runs were a historic feat, unmatched in the modern NFL. No team’s pulled it off since, and with today’s parity, it’s unlikely anyone ever will.

"Now you’re going to get me going," McDermott said passionately.

With Allen in his prime and a revamped roster, McDermott’s on a mission to rewrite Buffalo’s story.

The Bills aren’t just chasing a title; they’re fighting to bury decades of baggage.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela