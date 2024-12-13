Bills Dion Dawkins Gets Front Row Seat To NHL Scrap and Loves Every Second Of It

When it comes to online videos I've got some preferred genres. Things like BBQ tutorials, guitar reviews, and people getting hurt on trampolines.

But another of my all-time favorites is when someone mics up an NFL player or players and has them sit in the front row at an NHL game.

Magic happens every single time, and it did this week when Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins sat at the glass when the Sabres hosted the Rangers at KeyBank Center.

During the 3-2 Rangers win (poor Sabres, had trouble with the Blueshirts even when they've been hitting the skids), a fight broke out between Buffalo's Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Vincent Trochek, and it happened right in front of Dawkins and Bills receiver KJ Hamler.

It's safe to say that they enjoyed this.

Dawkins and Hamler were having a hell of a time, and lucky for us, they were mic'd up.

Hilarious.

Sawkins also tried his best to get his hands on a souvenir during the game.

The three-time Pro Bowler out of Temple (I hope he got to some Flyers games while he was there) is becoming a big-time Hockey Guy. He hit up a game late last season as well.

Awesome stuff, I just wish for Dawkins's sake — and for the sake of his fellow fans — the Sabres would deliver a bit more on the ice.

The team has some great players like Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson, but the team is in the midst of the longest playoff drought in the league.

They haven't played a playoff game since 2011.

The last was Game 7 of the first round that year against the Flyers. I'll never forget that because I was there. I sat next to the Flyers tunnel and accidentally kicked over my souvenir Pepsi and it spilled onto the Flyers' backup sticks which if anything just gave them a little extra grip. You're welcome.