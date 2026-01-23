Legendary NFL Writer Explains Why Josh Allen Should Have No Say In Bills' Head Coaching Decision

Not too many people expected the Buffalo Bills' head coaching gig to become available, but when it did earlier this week, it quickly became one of the most coveted openings in the NFL.

And legendary NFL writer John McClain has a word of advice for the Bills brass making the decisions.

McClain was asked for his thoughts on the team's coaching search as reports circulated that they interviewed semi-retired quarterback Philip Rivers for the job.

"Well, you shouldn't make your decision based on what your quarterback wants," McClain told OutKick's Chad Withrow and Jonathan Hutton on the Friday edition of Hot Mic. "That's a recipe for disaster. You listen to what he says, and then you take everything into account, and an owner and a general manager have to go with the person they believe in. If that lines up with Josh Allen, great. If it doesn't, too bad for Allen."

McClain mentioned that the team had spoken to some former coaches whom Allen is familiar with, including former Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. However, McClain said that this wouldn't be a hiring that would excite the fanbase.

"I don't think fans there would get really fired up, but you don't make moves for fans," he said. "Fans are fanatical. They're going to sell out their new stadium. They got to get the coach, whether offensive or defensive, they believe will take them farther than Sean McDermott."

Speaking of which, McClain said that he felt the Bills made a mistake by firing McDermott and that they made it worse with owner Terry Pegula's press conference explaining the decision.

"I do think it was a mistake to fire McDermott, and they look like a couple of dummies when they had that news conference," McClain said. "But hey, those are some big shoes somebody's trying to fill."