Left-Wing Sportswriters Can't Stop With The Trump Derangement Syndrome

Dave Roberts says he was 'raised to respect the highest office' after far left writer links visit to immigration enforcement.

They're at it again. The left-wing sportswriters just can't help themselves, they just can't stop. It's an endless pursuit to thoroughly discredit themselves and shed the last few remaining readers they have left.

Bill Shaikin at the Los Angeles Times is one of the best examples. Shaikin, who ostensibly covers the Los Angeles Dodgers, has made it his mission to inject left-wing political activism into every aspect of his coverage. In the past, this has come back to bite him with embarrassing misinformation and humiliating inaccuracies. Including when he demanded Rob Manfred move the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta and the state of Georgia because of their voting bill.

Manfred, naturally, listened to Shaikin, Joe Biden and Stacey Abrams, and moved the game to Colorado. A state which, naturally, had more restrictive voting rules than Georgia. The Shaikin's of the world, though, acted as though common sense election laws amounted to, as Biden described, "Jim Crow on steroids."

As turnout in ensuing elections in Georgia went up, Shaikin ignored that he was comprehensively proven wrong. Undaunted by reality, he then turned his attention where left-wing sportswriters always focus: President Donald Trump.

When the Dodgers won the 2024 World Series, his partner in left-wing sportswriter incompetence, Dylan Hernandez, demanded the Dodgers turn down the traditional invitation to the White House.

Now Shaikin is picking up where Hernandez left off.

Bill Shaikin Embarrasses Himself Again With Dodgers Coverage

Shaikin, predictably, says that the recent shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota mean that the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team should not visit the White House when Trump invites them in April. What do those incidents have to do with the Dodgers? Nothing. Less than nothing. What does enforcing immigration law, passed by Congress, have to do with the Dodgers? Nothing. Less than nothing.

Does Shaikin use the "I'm not mad at you" comment from Renee Good to imply that somehow that exonerates her from running her car into federal law enforcement? Of course he does, he lives in the bubble of left-wing misinformation. Does Shaikin reference Jackie Robinson, whose exceptional career and off-field efforts had less than nothing to do with immigration law? Of course he does, because he must evoke the name Jackie Robinson before going off on his inaccuracy-riddled tirade.

To give manager Dave Roberts credit, when Shaikin asked him about the White House, he gave the appropriate answer.

"For me, I stand by: I’m a baseball manager," Roberts said, per Shaikin. "That’s my job.

"I was raised — by a man who served our country for 30 years — to respect the highest office in our country. For me, it doesn’t matter who is in the office, I’m going to go to the White House. I’ve never tried to be political. ... For me, I am going to continue to try to do what tradition says and not try to make political statements, because I am not a politician."

Yeah. That's the correct answer. Visiting the White House as a sports team does not mean you endorse the political views or ideology of the man in the White House. LA visited a senile Joe Biden after they won the 2020 World Series. Does that mean they endorsed the horrific, historic injustice of vaccine passports and mandates that Biden enacted and encouraged? No. And of course, Shaikin had nothing to say then, because as a viciously hypocritical Democrat, he almost assuredly supported those policies. Even though the discriminatory second-class citizenship it created actually did have vague echoes relevant to Jackie Robinson.

Shaikin doesn't care because he is a left-wing fanatic first, and a baseball writer 50th.

Oh, and in yet another piece of delicious hypocrisy, he shared another tidbit that's supposed to reflect the horrors of enforcing immigration law. He references a report from the far left Minneapolis Star Tribune of a "local detention facility so overcrowded that a woman had been locked inside a bathroom with three men."

All of a sudden, Shaikin and the left view different biological sexes sharing a bathroom as an abhorrent incursion on rights and dignity. I'm sure he had many such complaints about the Biden administration's efforts to erode Title IX protections for women in favor of transgender ideology. Otherwise, he'd be a massive hypocrite, right?