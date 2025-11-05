Major College Football Coach Explodes On Media Over Simple Question, Throws Tantrum: WATCH

Boston College coach Bill O'Brien crashed out in hilarious fashion this week.

The Eagles are currently one of the worst teams in college football and are the worst team in the ACC. It's a brutal year for the program.

O'Brien's team is currently 1-8 and 0-5 in the ACC. It's a complete and total dumpster fire.

Bill O'Brien lashes out at the media.

Now, seeing as how the Eagles are pure trash, a reasonable person would think it's not out of place to wonder what fans are thinking.

Wrong.

Do not ask Bill O'Brien what his message for fans is unless you want to see some sparks.

"I’m glad you’re down, I’m not down, nobody’s down. We’re fighting, we’re competing...I'm not down. I don't know what year you graduated from BC, but this is a program that we're building. Nobody here is down. We're positive. We're going to show up and play our asses off against SMU. You can go out there in your dark clouded world or whatever it is and do what you want to do. We're not down. The sun is up and we're fighting. That's my message to the fans," a clearly irate O'Brien said when asked earlier in the week about his message to the fans as the terrible season unfolds.

You can watch his hysterical meltdown in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'm going to give Bill some free advice that I think might improve this situation. Switch to decaf. It might help him not get so fired up over a basic question.

I don't care what program we're talking about in a situation like this. All questions are fair game when a team is *checks notes* 1-8.

Hell, Wisconsin is 2-6 on the season, and have you seen me show any mercy to Luke Fickell and the disaster he's overseeing? Absolutely not because the proper time for extreme pressure is when things are hitting rock bottom.

I guess Bill O'Brien is unaware of how college football and the media works. A bit odd seeing as how he's been a coach for a very long time, and previously was the head coach at Penn State. Boston College is a major step down with way less pressure. Yet, he doesn't seem to be handling it well.

This was literally all O'Brien needed to say:

"The season hasn't gone the way we wanted, but we're going to keep pushing. I ask the fans to have patience as we build this up. We appreciate the support they routinely show the program."

Boom.

Situation solved. Instead, he's out here talking about darkness, a clouded world and lashing out. It's another reminder of why we all love college football so much.

What do you think about O'Brien's little tantrum? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.