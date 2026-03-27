Here Are The 5 Bill Murray Characters That Would Make The Best Head Coaches

Luke Murray — the son of legendary comedian and actor Bill Murray — has been named the head coach of the Boston College Eagles men's basketball team after a few years as an assistant coach with UConn.

That's some awesome news for Luke and the entire Murray family, but it did get us movie and sports nerds here at OutKick wondering something…

Of all the great characters in Bill Murray's body of work, which ones would make great coaches?

Well, let's dig and figure it out….

5. Phil Connors - Groundhog Day

Is Phil Connors the nicest guy on Earth? Not until he lived through a few years' worth of Groundhog Days.

But you're not necessarily looking for a nice guy to lead your team, you're looking for the right one.

In this case, he's a skilled communicator and media savvy, which are some useful skills for a coach to have in his tool belt.

Other than that, though, he probably shouldn't be a highly sought-after candidate.

4. Carl Spackler - Caddyshack

Talk about a guy that will do whatever it takes to win… or to eradicate gophers from a country club's golf course.

I see Carl Spackler as a bit of a Ted Lasso-style coach. He'd be an out-of-the-box choice for any sport, but he'd soon grow to be a fan favorite.

I do think Carl could lose the locker room pretty easily, though.

I mean, one bite of another Baby Ruth that was floating in a pool, and I think you'd see a lot of guys scrambling for the transfer portal.

3. Hunter S. Thompson - Where The Buffalo Roam

This is a bit of a deep cut, and less of a character and more of a real guy, but I think Hunter S. Thompson would've made a heck of a coach.

Sure, he'd be a bit of a wildcard, but people sometimes forget that he was a sportswriter. Hell, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas starts with him going to Sin City to cover the Mint 400 off-road race.

I think Dr. Thompson would end up giving us a lot of great quotes, but I think we'd also get some insane moments.

He'd probably end up throwing a chair on the court a la Bobby Knight, only he'd do it because he thought it was turning into some kind of talking, reptilian monster.

2. Frank Cross - Scrooged

Much like Phil Connors, Frank Cross is not a nice guy or a "player's coach" until the end of the movie.

That said, it takes a certain kind of person to become the head of a TV network, and I think that would also make him a good choice for leading a program or team.

He's not there to make friends; he's there to win, and if you don't like it, wait until Christmas Eve when he has an epiphany about the true meaning of Christmas and how he treats people.

Then he lightens up a bit.

1. Tripper Harrison

Was there any other choice?

Tripper Harrison, the man who led a rag-tag group of campers at Camp Northstar to glory over their bitter rivals at Camp Mohawk in the annual Olympiad Competition.

He's a player's coach, and I think you could give him the keys to an up-and-coming program and be pretty confident that you'll see some results.

Just try to make sure he comes back for a sequel… otherwise, not so good.