Bill Mazeroski, Who Hit Only Game 7 Walk-Off Home Run in World Series History, Dies At 89

The Hall of Famer hit the only walk-off home run in Game 7 of a World Series.

Former Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Bill Mazeroski passed away at the age of 89 on Friday.

Anyone who ever dreams of playing in the MLB imagines himself hitting a walk-off home run in Game 7 of the World Series. Of all the men ever to step onto the big league diamond, Mazeroski is the only one to ever accomplish that feat.

In 1960 , he clobbered a pitch from Ralph Terry to give the Pirates their third of five world championships. This was to defeat a Yankees franchise that had won seven of the previous 11 championships.

However, Mazeroski got inducted into the Hall of Fame because he is widely considered one of the best defenders at any position in the history of the game . His number 9 was retired by Pittsburgh in 1987, the franchise he spent his entire 17-year career with.

On Saturday, the Orioles held a moment of silence for the Pirates’ legend before their Spring Training game against Pittsburgh.

"Bill Mazeroski was synonymous with one of the greatest home runs in baseball history for more than 65 years," said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred in a statement. "The career Pirate was an eight-time Gold Glove second baseman, a position he played upon the guidance of Hall of Fame executive Branch Rickey…On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Bill's family, his friends across our game, and all the loyal fans of Pittsburgh."