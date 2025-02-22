Bill Belichick's Trip To Watch Some UNC Hoops Is Getting Attention Thanks To His Snoozing, Girlfriend's Jacket
Few things have fascinated the nation quite like watching UNC Tar Heels head coach and NFL legend Bill Belichick pal around with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.
I mean, if they're happy, more power to them, but there are definitely those moments where you see something and think, "Good lord, that's an old guy dating a young lady who got her learner's permit within the last decade, and for a lot of folks, one of those moments came on Friday night when the coach and his gal pal went out for a night of watching some hoops.
The Chapel Hill power couple was caught on camera at the game, and it sure looks like Ol' Bill was catching some Zs.
I mean that is an old guy-level of sleeping prowess. I'm just shy of 30, so I can barely sleep on a plane, but it looks like Belichick is sawing logs in a loud arena.
But the other reminder that there is quite the age gap in this relationship had to do with — of all things — the way that Hudson was wearing her jacket as they walked through the concourse.
Alright, that really is one of those, "Oh, she really is 24, isn't she?" moments. I mean, you can say you're an old soul all you want, but there's never been an old soul who wears a jacket like that. In fact, any actual old soul I've ever met runs cold, and would never let his or her shoulders taste open air in the middle of a North Carolina winter.
No way, no how.
That's a young gal move if ever I've seen one. Basically, to wear outerwear like that, you have to be young enough to consider Nirvana to be a "Classic Rock" band.
Not a classic rock band. A "Classic Rock" band.
But you know what? Good for Bill!
He seems to be enjoying the hell out of himself these days (at least I think he is, he's a bit on the reserved side as far as showing emotions is concerned), and they seem to spend a lot of time together.
So, here's to the happy couple.